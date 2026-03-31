EAGLE Website to Let People Assess Risk Factors

Hyderabad: Director-General of Police B. Shivadhar Reddy on Tuesday launched the website of the EAGLE Force, which will allow people to assess their personal risk factors and receive guidance. It will also allow parents and teachers to identify early signs of substance use among teenagers.

According to EAGLE Force director Sandeep Shandilya, the platform features AI tools including “Sahay”, a chatbot for drug-related queries, “Shield”, an assessment tool to help users understand personal risk factors and receive guidance, and “Mitra TG”, a screening tool designed for parents and teachers to identify early signs of substance use among teenagers.

He said the initiative marks the first instance in the country where a police agency is offering AI-based tools for risk assessment to individuals, parents and educators. The services are available in English, Telugu, Hindi and Urdu.

The website enables citizens to file complaints related to drug abuse and trafficking with confidentiality, access information on rehabilitation centres, and seek support for de-addiction and recovery. It also allows citizens to contribute to anti-drug awareness through creative content and enables corporate participation through CSR initiatives. Educational institutions can book awareness sessions through the platform.

Senior police officials said tackling drug abuse requires collective participation from citizens, institutions and community organisations. Telangana Police reiterated its commitment to addressing drug abuse and ensuring public safety.

Senior officers Abhishek Mohanty and K.C.S. Raghu Vir, along with their team, were involved in the development of the platform, according to an official release.