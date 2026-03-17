Eagle Uses Advanced Tools To Detect Drug Users

Hyderabad: Telangana’s drug law enforcement agency EAGLE is strengthening its strategy with a mix of technology, field intelligence and rehabilitation support, even as recent cases have exposed loopholes in on-the-spot testing methods.

According to a senior EAGLE official, drug detection kits are widely used during raids to conduct immediate tests. “These kits are effective for on-the-spot checks and provide instant results,” the official said. In 2025 alone, around 1,000 to 1,300 drug kits were used during raids. In the first three months of this year, approximately 50 kits have already been used.

An officer said the drug kits are being procured from a multinational company and can detect more than 10 drugs, including ganja, opium, MDMA, LSD and cocaine. The tests can be conducted using urine, saliva or blood samples.

In the recent Moinabad farmhouse case, one of the accused, Telugu Desam Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar, allegedly diluted his urine sample, leading to a negative result in the drug kit test. Subsequent blood analysis confirmed his consumption of methamphetamine. To address such gaps, authorities have identified 36 laboratories to conduct confirmatory medical tests.

EAGLE teams are also relying on trained canine units during raids and checks. “The use of sniffer dogs is often more efficient than collecting random samples. They can identify suspects quickly and accurately. Canine squads are now being deployed in buses, trains and public places as part of routine checks,” an official said.

Under a new standard operating procedure (SOP) being coordinated with the law and order police, special focus is being placed on Hyderabad’s thriving pub and nightlife scene. Officials said background checks will ensure that DJs or staff with prior drug-related involvement are not engaged.

Alongside enforcement, the officer said the state government is focusing on rehabilitation, too. Authorities have identified 50 medical institutions to provide treatment for individuals caught in drug abuse cases. Of these, 36 are government hospitals, and 14 operate under the nasha-mukh Bharat initiative. Officials said those booked in drug-related cases, particularly users, will be guided towards rehabilitation facilities.