Eagle, NCB Bust Inter-State Ganja Racket, 1 Held

In a joint operation, the RNCC Khammam team of Eagle Force and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Ranchi division, intercepted a lorry carrying 500 kg of ganja at Rourkela, Odisha, after a relentless 24-hour chase that spanned multiple states and continued through the Diwali night.

Eagle director Sandeep Shandilya told Deccan Chronicle that the pursuit exemplified the officers’ commitment to duty, as they went without food or water for nearly a day while tracking the smugglers. “Our team displayed extraordinary dedication in curbing the drug menace, even sacrificing Diwali celebrations to complete the mission,” he said.

Acting on credible intelligence, the RNCC Khammam unit initiated surveillance on suspected traffickers operating along the Andhra–Odisha Border (AOB) region. The team, led by inspector Vijay Ram Kumar and sub-inspector Ravi Prasad, received information that a truck carrying a large quantity of ganja would be moving towards northern India on the intervening night of October 20 and 21.

The vehicle, which had started from Ganpati GP in Malkangiri district of Odisha, was initially expected to pass through Telangana en route to Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. However, to avoid police checks during the Diwali festival, the smugglers diverted the route via the Biju Expressway in Odisha. “As soon as the diversion was detected, our team immediately redirected the chase and alerted the police stations along the new route,” Shandilya said.

Despite eight unsuccessful interception attempts along the route due to the truck’s high speed, the team continued pursuit through the night, relaying real-time updates to senior officers. With coordination support from the NCB Ranchi division, the pursuit extended into Jharkhand.

The joint team finally intercepted the 10-tyre Tata goods vehicle near Simdega on the Ranchi–Rourkela road on October 21. About 500 kgs of ganja was recovered from the vehicle, and the transporter, identified as Naseem Kamruddin, 30, was arrested on the spot. Information about two key receivers, Mushthaq Khan and Arif, was also gathered, with GPS tracking indicating their presence in Varanasi.

“Inspector Vijay Ram Kumar and his team did not rest, eat, or drink for 24 hours, but their determination paid off. This success is more satisfying than any festival celebration,” Shandilya quoted the officer as saying.