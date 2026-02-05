Eagle Force Nets 75 NDPS Fugitives

HYDERABAD: Eagle force, Telangana, has launched a special statewide drive to tackle the pendency of absconding accused in cases registered under the NDPS Act.

Across the state, 3,228 absconding/wanted/NBW accused have been identified in NDPS cases, of whom 1,278 belong to Telangana, underscoring the scale of the challenge, said Sandeep Shandilya, director, Eagle force.

“Our special drive commenced on January 29, 2026. Within just four days, Eagle force teams successfully apprehended 75 absconding accused, who were handed over to concerned police stations. Detailed interrogation reports were prepared, and urine tests were conducted transparently in the presence of family members,” Shandilya said.

He added that 38 of the 75 persons tested were found negative, reflecting the positive impact of timely intervention and highlighting the importance of sustained monitoring, counselling and rehabilitation. The drive will continue throughout February.

“This initiative reflects the firm resolve of Telangana police to strictly enforce the NDPS Act and dismantle drug networks. At the same time, emphasis is being placed on reintegration and rehabilitation, with a vision to comprehensively resolve the issue within the next two to three years through sustained efforts,” Shandilya said.

Recognising that tackling the drug menace requires a multi-pronged strategy, Telangana police is giving equal importance to demand reduction alongside supply-side enforcement.

The director general of police has instructed all unit officers to organise similar drives in their jurisdictions, ensuring that absconding accused in NDPS cases are traced and brought to justice. “This campaign marks a decisive step in the state’s ongoing battle against narcotics, combining law enforcement, preventive education and community participation to safeguard the future of Telangana’s youth,” Shandilya added.

Eagle force reiterated its commitment to eradicate the drug menace from society. Citizens have been urged to remain vigilant and extend cooperation by promptly reporting any information related to drug peddling, consumption or trafficking. Public participation, officials said, is crucial to safeguarding youth and ensuring a drug-free Telangana.