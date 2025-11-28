Eagle Force, Delhi Police Joint Operation Exposes Nationwide Drug Syndicate; 50 Nigerians Held

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Telangana Eagle Force in coordination with Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Delhi Police Crime Branch and with support of Noida Police, executed a massive multi-state operation against a Nigerian drug cartel operating across India.

In coordinated raids across 20 locations in Delhi, more than 50 overstaying Nigerians were arrested, along with key cartel operatives in Noida, Gwalior and Visakhapatnam. The operation involved the officers from multiple agencies and led to the seizure of 5,340 ecstasy pills, 250 grams of cocaine, 109 grams of Heroin, 250 grams of Methamphetamine from four locations, all worth Rs.3.5 crore.

Huge cash was also seized besides the identification of 59 mule accounts and 16 major cartel hubs in Delhi. As many as 107 bank accounts were also freezed. The joint action resulted in a major disruption of the cartel’s drug supply network across the country.

During investigations into the Malnadu restaurant and Mahindra University casec of Cyberabad Narcotics police station the TGANB discovered that drug orders were being placed with one Nick, a major cartel operator based in Nigeria. He used two numbers both handled from abroad.

After the seizure of a drug parcel in Malnadu restaurant case, the cartel changed its communication channels. Further investigation revealed that the cartel was supplying drugs to more than 2,000 consumers and peddlers across India.

Hundreds of mule bank accounts were being used to collect money. These accounts, along with connected phone numbers, were handed over to Nigerian handlers.

Once the payments were made, drug parcels were dispatched from localities such as Lado Sarai, Mehrauli, Sant Garh, Pratap Enclave, Nilothi, Munirka, and other Delhi colonies, according to police. Drugs were hidden inside courier packages containing shoes, garments, cosmetics, slippers, and similar items.

Eagle Force identified 11 consumers from Hyderabad who were directly sourcing drugs from the cartel. These individuals were traced through mule account transactions, POD sheets, replies from the courier companies and communication analysis. Still replies are pending from many courier services.

A total of 59 mule accounts were uncovered during the investigation, along with individuals responsible for deposits, withdrawals, and coordination with handlers abroad. The Eagle Force, along with Delhi Crime Branch, NCB and Noida Police, examined thousands of courier parcels across several hubs in Delhi.

Parcel order details, POD sheets and CCTV footage were also scrutinised. Multiple concealment methods were detected. A track on parcel sent to Mansoor Oddakal of Calicut contained 160 grams of MDMA hidden inside shirts. Another Track on parcel addressed to Taran Parmar contained cocaine concealed in garments.

Around 30 courier offices frequently used by Nigerian handlers to ship drugs were mapped. Analysis further showed that a significant portion of the merchandise used for concealment was purchased online by various Nigerians staying in the below colonies.

The coordinated raids conducted across Delhi, Noida, Gwalior and Visakhapatnam led to the arrests of 50 overstaying Nigerians along with key cartel operatives

Titing Guite was arrested from Munirka, Delhi with support from the Delhi Crime Branch. Yuvraj Solanki was arrested from Gwalior. Badruddin, one of the kingpins of the cartel and his associate, Sama Umar, were arrested. Both were found living lavishly in Greater Noida without any legitimate business activities.

The investigation further revealed that large sums of money were being funnelled from mule accounts into the bank accounts of Badruddin of Noida, who posed as a garment businessman.

Around Rs.15 crore had been deposited into six of his accounts and withdrawn almost immediately, indicating active money laundering. The entire 15 crore were earned through drug business and not even one transaction could be traced indicating garment business. The other legitimate Indian businesses were assisting Badruddin in this drug money laundering.

In Noida, Gwalior, and Visakhapatnam, the local police leadership cooperated closely with Eagle Force Telangana. The operation led to the arrest of a major drug kingpin, multiple drug-selling women who were also working as sex workers, and several primary mule account handlers.

At almost all the locations the Nigerians were not opening the doors. At a few places the police personnel had to break open doors. They know many would have used this time to clean up, hide or flush the drugs. But good for us the police would not like to book a case but will like to deport them. An interesting incident was reported in which one Pamela did not open the door for more than half-an-hour. On questioning she told that she was taking bath.

When the police team led by Inspector Ramu Naik searched the house nothing was found. And the bathroom was dry. Some powder and empty covers were found near the western commode clearly showing that some drugs were flushed. Fortunately, Pamela’s house had CCTV coverage. The Inspector watched the CCTV footage and was able to find the hidden drugs in the fridge. Around 150 grams of cocaine and 84 gms of Meth powder were thus recovered.

The drug cartel members were freely travelling by air, spoiling the youth of India by making them addicts and involving the youth in sexual activities. They are coming on student visas, not attending college, leading lavish lifestyles by earning money through sale of drugs and sex trade.

Seven out of the more than 50 Nigerians who were taken into custody by the Delhi crime branch are already involved in a host of drug cases. They could not be deported as they are already facing cases, but moving freely. The police would obtain Movement Restriction Orders from the FRRO and put them in Detention Centres.

They should attend their criminal cases from the Detention Centre or better would be to withdraw the criminal cases against them and deport them.