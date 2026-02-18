EAGLE Force Busts Drug Ring Run by Students

Warangal:The Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) force, in coordination with Warangal Narcotics and Godavarikhani police, dismantled a sophisticated drug trafficking network run by students which used crowdfunding to pool resources to purchase narcotics.

The operation across Warangal and Peddapalli districts led to the seizure of 36.878 kg of ganja worth Rs 18.43 lakh. Investigations revealed a disturbing trend of “crowdfunded” narcotics, where students pooled resources to procure and peddle drugs.



EAGLE force disclosed that eight students pooled `80,600 to buy the ganja from Odisha’s Pasupulanka area, intending to resell at higher prices in Karimnagar and Hyderabad. This was their fourth procurement since January 2025, police said.



The crackdown began on February 13, when sub-inspector K. Kumaraswamy intercepted a motorcycle near the Khammam flyover bridge in Warangal. Two youths — Buchala Aditya alias Indra, a B.Tech drop-out, and Gollapalli Nikhil, an Intermediate drop-out — were caught with two bags of ganja. A third student, Vadlakonda Yashwanth of Godavarikhani, was also arrested.



Further investigation in Godavarikhani-II Town jurisdiction uncovered another wing of the gang. While three suspects fled, police apprehended Mohammed Abrar Ahmed, a mobile repair worker, with 10 grams of ganja. This group had sourced 100 grams from Chandrapur, Maharashtra, selling 90 grams locally.



Officials criticised lapses in oversight by colleges, village elders and families. “This gang has done immense damage to students as they transitioned from consumers to suppliers. The failure to alert the 1908 toll-free number enabled this illegal expansion,” the release stated.



Cases have been registered under the NDPS Act, 1985. Three individuals are in custody, while special teams are tracking six students and two suppliers from Odisha and Maharashtra. Police urged the public to report suspicious activities via Toll-Free 1908 or WhatsApp 87126 71111, assuring confidentiality of informants.