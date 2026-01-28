EAGLE, Cops Arrest Drug Peddler On Run
Hyderabad: The Telangana Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) along with Golconda police arrested a drug supplier, who was wanted in multiple narcotics cases registered in three police stations in the twin cities.
Acting on inputs, EAGLE tracked Hafsal Chandunapparambil Habeeb (46), a native of Thrissur district in Kerala, who was evading arrest since long time. He was procuring and supplying drugs to consumers in Hyderabad. A special team after sustained surveillance in Thrissur district, apprehended Hafsal, Sandeep Shandilya, director, EAGLE Force, said.
The accused was produced before the court of first class judicial magistrate-I at Kodungallur, and he was taken on transit warrant to bring him to Telangana for further investigation.
The accused was wanted in NDPS cases registered against him at Golconda, Panjagutta and Chaitanyapuri police stations, apart from cases in Goa. Despite being on the run, he was dealing in ecstasy pills, cocaine, MDMA and OG weed (Khush), police said.