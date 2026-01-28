EAGLE, Cops Arrest Drug Peddler On Run

Hyderabad: The Telangana Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) along with Golconda police arrested a drug supplier, who was wanted in multiple narcotics cases registered in three police stations in the twin cities.

Acting on inputs, EAGLE tracked Hafsal Chandunapparambil Habeeb (46), a native of Thrissur district in Kerala, who was evading arrest since long time. He was procuring and supplying drugs to consumers in Hyderabad. A special team after sustained surveillance in Thrissur district, apprehended Hafsal, Sandeep Shandilya, director, EAGLE Force, said.

The accused was produced before the court of first class judicial magistrate-I at Kodungallur, and he was taken on transit warrant to bring him to Telangana for further investigation.