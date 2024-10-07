e-KYC Deadline for Ration Cards Extended to December 31

Hyderabad: The deadline for completing the e-KYC process for ration card holders has been extended to December 31. The government has made e-KYC mandatory to ensure that welfare schemes reach the rightful beneficiaries. This measure was introduced in response to allegations of rice, pulses, and other goods meant for the poor being diverted.

Beneficiaries can complete the e-KYC process at any ration shop across the state. So far, around 85 percent of the total beneficiaries have reportedly completed the process.





