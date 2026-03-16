Dy CM Invites Governor For Budget Session

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the Telangana Budget Session beginning Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday called on Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla. Bhatti and formally invited him on behalf of the state government to address the Legislature on the first day.

Among those accompanying the Deputy CM were finance principal secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, finance and planning secretary Gaurav Uppal, finance secretary Skitha Patnaik and other officials.



