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Dy CM Invites Governor For Budget Session

Telangana
16 March 2026 1:11 AM IST

Among those accompanying the Deputy CM were finance principal secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania

Dy CM Invites Governor For Budget Session
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Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka presents a bouquet to Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, formally inviting him to address the Telangana Legislature on the first day of the upcoming Budget session.

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the Telangana Budget Session beginning Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday called on Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla. Bhatti and formally invited him on behalf of the state government to address the Legislature on the first day.

Among those accompanying the Deputy CM were finance principal secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, finance and planning secretary Gaurav Uppal, finance secretary Skitha Patnaik and other officials.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
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