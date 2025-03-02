Dwajarohanam performed at Yadagirigutta temple

Bhongir: On the second day of the annual Brahmostavams festivities, temple priests at the Sri Lakshminarsmha Swamy temple performed the traditional Dwajarohanam ceremony. In this ritual, a flag featuring an image of Garuda is hoisted to invite all the deities to join the celebration. Earlier in the day, the priests conducted Agni Prathista by lighting the homam at the temple, marking the beginning of the sacred proceedings.

In the evening, the festivities continued with the performance of Bheeri Puja, accompanied by the chanting of Veda mantras, further deepening the spiritual ambiance of the event.







