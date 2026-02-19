Dwajarohanam Marks Second Day of Brahmotsavams at Yadagirigutta

Nalgonda: Dwajarohanam, marking the second day of the annual Brahmotsavams, was performed at the Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple at Yadagirigutta in Yadadri-Bhongir district on Thursday.

Temple priests conducted the ceremonial flag-hoisting as a formal invitation to celestial deities. A flag bearing the image of Garuda was hoisted atop the temple’s Dwajasthambham at 11 am.

Earlier in the day, Agni Pratishta was performed at 8 am. In the evening, Bheri Puja and Devata Avahanam rituals were conducted. In view of the annual Brahmotsavams, the temple witnessed an increase in the number of devotees. Temple authorities said special arrangements were made to ensure smooth darshan and avoid inconvenience to pilgrims during the festivities.