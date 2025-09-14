 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Duo In Masks Attack Woman

Telangana
DC Correspondent
14 Sept 2025 12:59 AM IST

Swathi was later shifted to RIMS, Adilabad, where she is currently undergoing treatment: Reports

Duo In Masks Attack Woman
x
Representational Image — DC File

ADILABAD: Two persons, reportedly wearing masks, attacked a 19-year-old woman, Swathi, while she was working in agricultural fields in Allampalli village of Kadam mandal in Nirmal district on Saturday evening.

When the attackers tried to force her to drink poison, Swathi resisted, managed to escape from their clutches, and rushed back to her village to inform her family members. The unidentified assailants fled the scene. Swathi was later shifted to RIMS, Adilabad, where she is currently undergoing treatment.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Woman attacked agricultural fields Nirmal district Kadam 
India Southern States Telangana Adilabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X