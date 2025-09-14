Duo In Masks Attack Woman

ADILABAD: Two persons, reportedly wearing masks, attacked a 19-year-old woman, Swathi, while she was working in agricultural fields in Allampalli village of Kadam mandal in Nirmal district on Saturday evening.

When the attackers tried to force her to drink poison, Swathi resisted, managed to escape from their clutches, and rushed back to her village to inform her family members. The unidentified assailants fled the scene. Swathi was later shifted to RIMS, Adilabad, where she is currently undergoing treatment.