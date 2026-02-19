Dundigal GHMC Office Raided By ACB Officials

Hyderabad: Sleuths from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday raided the town planning department at Dundigal GHMC office in Malkajgiri district. It is reported a billing collector was caught for accepting bribes during the raid. Sources said ACB officials reached Dundigal GHMC office before the arrival of staff and officials of the municipal corporation.

After some time when employees occupied their chairs, the ACB officials carried out checks on the office premises.

During checks, a billing collector was caught while he was accepting the bribe money. However, the ACB officials were yet to confirm the trap. The deputy commissioner’s office and his chamber were inspected by the ACB officers. Members of the raiding team reportedly collected records, documents and order copies that were issued recently.