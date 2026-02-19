 Top
Dundigal GHMC Office Raided By ACB Officials

19 Feb 2026 12:00 AM IST

During checks, a billing collector was caught while he was accepting the bribe money

Sources said ACB officials reached Dundigal GHMC office before the arrival of staff and officials of the municipal corporation.
Hyderabad: Sleuths from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday raided the town planning department at Dundigal GHMC office in Malkajgiri district. It is reported a billing collector was caught for accepting bribes during the raid. Sources said ACB officials reached Dundigal GHMC office before the arrival of staff and officials of the municipal corporation.
After some time when employees occupied their chairs, the ACB officials carried out checks on the office premises.
During checks, a billing collector was caught while he was accepting the bribe money. However, the ACB officials were yet to confirm the trap. The deputy commissioner’s office and his chamber were inspected by the ACB officers. Members of the raiding team reportedly collected records, documents and order copies that were issued recently.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
anti-corruption bureau ghmc malkajgiri Hyderabad 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

