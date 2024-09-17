 Top
Telangana
17 Sep 2024 5:47 PM GMT
Dummy Bombs Near Telangana CM’s Residence Linked to Film Shoot
x
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy. (Image: Twitter)

Hyderabad: The bag that was found close to the Chief Minister’s residence was found to contain dummy bombs used for film shooting. The police on Tuesday reportedly identified the bag owners by going through CCTV cameras and reportedly took three of them into custody. The statement of a witness, an autorickshaw driver, also helped the police.

According to police sources, one Tillu had borrowed a two-wheeler from his friend. Tillu, a resident of Sri Krishnanagar, opened the dickey of the vehicle and spotted the dummy bomb. Assuming it to be real, he abandoned the bag and fled the scene.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
