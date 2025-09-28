Dulam Satyanarayana Honoured with Tourism Excellence Award for Telangana Zarur Aana

Renowned documentary filmmaker Dulam Satyanarayana has been honoured with the Telangana Tourism Excellence Award for his globally acclaimed campaign “Telangana Zarur Aana”, showcased during the 72nd Miss World–2025.

The award was presented on World Tourism Day at the Tourism Conclave in Hyderabad, in the presence of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, Tourism and Culture Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao, FDC Chairman Dil Raju, Tourism Corporation Chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy, DGP Jitender, and senior officials from the Tourism Department and FDC.

A Campaign with Global Impact

Created as part of the Miss World celebrations, Satyanarayana’s films highlighted Telangana’s heritage by featuring UNESCO-listed Ramappa Temple, Pochampally handlooms, and the iconic Charminar. The campaign struck a chord with international audiences, earning millions of views and firmly positioning Telangana as a must-visit destination in South India.

Dulam’s Gratitude

“It is a great honour to receive this recognition from the Telangana Tourism Department,” Satyanarayana said. “Collaborating with the Miss World Festival gave us a unique opportunity to showcase Telangana’s hospitality, culture, and stories to the world. This award inspires me to continue creating narratives that capture the soul of our state.”

A Globally Recognised Storyteller

With more than 15 years of experience, Satyanarayana has earlier won:

2023: Silver Award for Pochampally – Village Tourism at the International Tourism Film Festival, South Africa

2019: Best Film for Telangana Tourism Theme Song at the Japan World Tourism Film Festival

2016: Best Tourism Film for Welcome to Telangana at the ART&TUR International Tourism Film Festival, Portugal

He has also served as a jury member at tourism film festivals in the USA, Canada, and Europe, representing Telangana on international platforms.

Tourism Through Storytelling

The recognition highlights Telangana’s efforts to build a global tourism brand, underscoring how creative storytelling can drive cultural exchange and economic growth.