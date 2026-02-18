DSE Comes Up With Detail Academic Plan for SSC Exams

Hyderabad: The SSC Public Examinations will be conducted from March 14 to April 13 with a gap of three to five days between each subject, according to a detailed academic plan issued by the Director of School Education (DSE) for the examinations.

The director said schools must use every gap between two SSC exam papers for academic purposes such as daily revision, practice tests and answer writing drills.

Following the pre-final examination from February 17 to February 24, all answer scripts shall be evaluated without delay, and evaluated answer scripts must be sent to parents for their perusal.

Based on their performance in pre-final exams, the department asked schools to categorise students into three groups — students not likely to pass, students securing average marks and students showing good progress. Separate academic plans have to be followed for each category with special attention to those unlikely to pass.

Special classes will follow a fixed time structure, with 20 minutes for detailed explanation of concepts by the teacher and 40 minutes for student practice and writing work. Students must be given a minimum of three questions daily for answer writing practice.

Gap days between two subject examinations will follow a three-period structure. The first period will focus on revision of important topics. The second period will be a daily practice test and the third period will focus on answer-writing guidance. Adequate practice tests have to be conducted during the entire examination gap period for each subject.