DSC Results Spark Hope for 2008 BEd Candidates

Hyderabad: The announcement of results of the District Selection Committee (DSC) examination on Monday brought hope to those who had passed the 2008 DSC. After a long legal battle, the BEd candidates from the 2008 merit list anticipate that their recruitment process might finally commence in December, following years of delay and confusion over their eligibility for Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) posts.

The DSC 2008 notification included both DEd and BEd candidates for the same SGT posts. Two months after the notification, the rules were changed favouring DEd candidates with a 30 per cent quota. State general secretary of the BEd Candidates Association Singari Sangameshwar said, "Rules and regulations should have been given before, not after the game. We've been fighting for 14 years in the High Court for the jobs we deserve."

While Andhra Pradesh addressed the concerns of affected candidates by offering contractual teaching posts three years ago, the Telangana government has only recently followed suit.

Last week, the Telangana school education department released a list of BEd candidates from the DSC-2008 list, requesting them to submit verification forms to confirm their willingness to accept contractual positions. According to the government, these appointments would take place in the erstwhile districts, excluding Hyderabad, with the potential for regularisation in the future.