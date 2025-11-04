No Liquor Sales in Poll-bound Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise department has declared dry days prohibiting sale of liquor in the polling areas in connection with bypoll in Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency on November 11 followed by counting of votes on November 14.

The prohibitory order will be enforced from 6 pm on November 9 to 6 pm on November 11. On the counting day, the order will be enforced from 6 am on November 14 till the completion of counting of votes. A circular to this effect was issued by the Prohibition and Excise Commission C Hari Kiran.

He said orders for closure of all depots of Telangana Beverages Corporation Limited, liquor shops, bars, clubs and toddy shops were also given.

Hari Kiran said Telangana Chief Electoral Officer has directed the district officials concerned to take appropriate measures to implement prohibition on sale of liquor and other substances within the polling area as per the statutory provisions laid down under Section 135C of the Representation of People Act-1951.

Any deviation will be viewed seriously, Hari Kiran said. In case of repoll, the closure instructions would also be applicable to the polling areas concerned.