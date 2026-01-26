 Top
Drunken Biker Attacks Banjara Hills Traffic SI; Complaint Lodged

Telangana
26 Jan 2026 5:43 PM IST

The traffic police filed a charge sheet on Monday and temporarily took Raju's vehicle into safe custody

The licence of as many as 70 drivers were seized and recommended for suspension for offenses such as overloading, riding/driving while talking on the mobile phone, signal violence and drunken driving, said a senior MVD officer. (Representational Image)
Drunken driving checking (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills traffic police station Sub-Inspector K Govardhan Reddy lodged a complaint with the police against a motorcyclist for attacking and abusing him in filthy language for checking him during a drunken driving drive early Monday.

He lodged the complaint at the Banjara Hills police station. The police led by Reddy was conducting the drive at TS Study Circle and stopped the motorcyclist Rane Sane (34) of Kamalapuri Colony. When he was trying to flee, the police caught him.

When the police tried to check him, Raju started arguing with him. He was found to be driving his bike in a drunken condition when the police checked him with a breathalyzer, which recorded an alcohol content of 81 BAC level. The traffic police filed a charge sheet on Monday and temporarily took the vehicle into safe custody.


