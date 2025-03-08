Drunk women creates panic in Kukatpally

Hyderabad: A drunk driver got into a quarrel with a two-wheeler rider after her car rammed into his vehicle, near the KPHB Metro Rail station. No complaint was lodged, police said, and no case was registered.

According to reports, a group of women was travelling in a car when it hit the biker. The two sides got into a quarrel and the woman driver reportedly threatened the biker.

At this the biker called the traffic police. On running a breathalyser test on the driver, police recorded 200 micrograms of alcohol for 100ml of blood. The other passengers too reportedly confessed to having consumed alcohol. With no one lodging a complaint, the quarrel quickly ended.