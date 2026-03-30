Drunk Staffer Thrashes Tribal Students At Jagtial Hostel

Karimnagar: A staff member at the Government ST Tribal Welfare Boys’ Hostel in Jagtial has been accused of physically assaulting students and attending duty in an inebriated condition, prompting an official inquiry.

The incident came to light after students recorded a video and circulated it on social media, alleging that the staffer, Kamati Srinivas, assaulted students during the night. The footage purportedly shows him hitting sleeping students with a broomstick.

Students alleged that Srinivas, who was posted to the hostel on deputation from Talla Dharmaram, had been harassing them for the past four months.

Local residents and student union representatives expressed concern over the safety of children in government-run hostels.

Sources said the hostel warden, Madhusudhan, had earlier warned Srinivas over his conduct, but no formal action was taken.

Scheduled Caste welfare officer Raj Kumar said a detailed inquiry has been initiated. He stated that disciplinary and legal action would follow based on the findings.

Student organisations demanded the immediate removal of the staff member and called for a safety audit of welfare hostels in the district.