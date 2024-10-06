Drunk Man Killed by Son in Telangana

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old man, autorickshaw driver Shiva Kumar, allegedly killed his father for creating a scene under the influence of alcohol, Shamshabad police said on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Ramulu. The father’s drinking habit was a source of constant quarrels with the son. "While they were in Shiva's brother-in-law's house, Ramulu, in an inebriated state, started hitting Shiva's autorickshaw with an axe," Shamshabad inspector Narendra Reddy said. Shiva, in a fit of rage, snatched the axe and hit Ramulu.

N-Convention centre dogs actor Nagarjuna

Hyderabad: A police complaint was lodged against film actor Nagarjuna Akkineni demanding that the money he made through the N-Convention centre be returned to the state. Leader of anti-corruption NGO Janam Kosam Kasireddy Bhaskar Reddy filed the complaint against Nagarjuna.

Nagarjuna's convention centre was demolished by Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection as it was found encroaching the full tank level of Thammidikunta in Madhapur.

Madhapur inspector D. Krishna Mohan said, “We are investigating. For now, no case has been registered and only the complaint has been accepted. However, the recovery of the money lies with the state government.”

36 Naxalites killed in fake encounters: TGCLC

Hyderabad: TG Civil Liberties Committee (TGCLC) president Prof. Laxman Gaddam on Saturday demanded the arrest of police personnel involved in the encounter death of 31 Maoists in Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

"Police from Telangana, Chhattisgarh and central forces were involved in the fake encounters. They are not disclosing the exact number of deaths. As per our records, 45 persons were killed in the fake encounters. The police are giving conflicting statements, not disclosing names, pictures and other particulars. This proves that innocent people have been murdered," he said in a press meet in the city.

He lashed out at Union home minister Amit Shah, saying unconstitutional means were being used to wipe out the Maoists.

"Over 200 people have been killed in encounters this year. Three-fourths of these are helpless and innocent Adivasis," he said.