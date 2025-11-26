Drunk Duo Attack RTC Staff on Bus, Arrested

Warangal: Two intoxicated passengers created chaos and attacked an RTC driver and conductor on a bus travelling from Hyderabad to Mahbubabad after they were asked to get off at their stop in Narsampet, Warangal district. The incident occurred on Tuesday night.

Passengers recorded the entire episode on their phones, and the footage has since gone viral on social media. According to sub-inspector Ch. Ravi Kumar, the accused have been identified as Donthi Ram Reddy, 35, and Donthi Laxma Reddy, 32, brothers from Bollikunta in Warangal. They had boarded the bus in Warangal with tickets to Narsampet.

When the bus reached their stop, the conductor tried to wake the men, who were drunk and asleep. Instead of alighting, they refused and argued with the conductor and driver. The situation escalated as the men hurled abuses and tried to assault the staff, claiming the local Narsampet Congress MLA was their “Pedda Nanna” and daring the staff to question them. However, police later confirmed they are not related to the MLA and only share the same surname.

Other passengers intervened to protect the RTC staff and helped hand over the men to the police. A case has been registered, and both accused are now in custody.