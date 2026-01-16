Drunk Driver Mows Down Two in Miyapur; One Critical

Hyderabad: A car with a drunk driver at the wheel hit two persons in different accidents in Miyapur, at around 9.30 am on Friday, according to the police. Miyapur sub-inspector Venkata Kona said the accused driver, Boda Venkanna, was proceeding from a KPHB towards Miyapur via Gokul Plots. After his arrest, his breathalyser test showed 170 micrograms of alcohol per 100 ml of blood. The legal limit is 30.

The car first hit an unidentified person from behind, while he was moving towards Gokul crossroads. The victim suffered serious bleeding injuries and was shifted to a private hospital for treatment by locals nearby.

The car then drove on and, almost half a kilometre ahead, hit one Madhava Rao, who was crossing the road in front of his kirana shop. Madhava Rao was taken to a private hospital in Miyapur where doctors said he was in a critical condition.

Locals then chased and stopped Venkanna’s car and called the police. After subjecting him to a breathalyser test, police booked him on charges of rash and negligent driving.



Police said the car reportedly belonged to Venkanna's wife, Padma, who works with the GHMC. Records were being verified to confirm her designation, police said. Police said Venkanna had a valid driving license and that there were no pending challans against the vehicle. Further investigation into the incident is underway.