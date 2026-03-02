Drunk Driver Drags Cop On Bonnet

Hyderabad: Chaos unfolded in Gachibowli on Sunday afternoon when a 24-year-old allegedly drunk driver hit a traffic constable and dragged him on his car’s bonnet. Police said the Gurrampati Tarun, a student from Narsingi, had earlier hit another vehicle near Nanakramguda earlier in the morning and was fleeing when the incident occurred.

The first complaint came from Rahul Kamaraju, who said Tarun’s car hit his vehicle around 10.30 am, forcing it into a divider and causing severe damage. Tarun sped away towards the ORR before locals could react, Kamaraju alleged.

An alert was sounded for the runaway car minutes later, traffic constable E/ Narsimhulu, stationed at the IIIT junction, spotted the car and signalled Tarun to stop. Instead, Tarun accelerated, knocking the constable onto the bonnet and driving several metres until locals blocked the road. The incident was captured on CCTV.

Inspector K. Balaraju said Tarun’s breathalyser test showed a blood alcohol content of 160 mg/100 ml, far above the permissible limit of 30. Two cases were registered — one for the Nanakramguda accident and another for carrying the constable on the bonnet, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicle Act.

The car was seized and Tarun will be produced before court. Police noted he had returned from the US three months ago, where he was pursuing a master’s degree, and that he has no prior criminal history.

Sajjanar warns of fake traffic challan concession videos

City police commissioner V C Sajjanar on Sunday criticised social media influencers for spreading false information regarding traffic challan concessions.

He noted that several individuals were circulating videos claiming that concessions would be offered on traffic challans during the upcoming Lok Adalat on March 14. “What is surprising is that these fake information videos are getting millions of views,” Sajjanar said.

The commissioner clarified that the police department has not announced any such concessions and urged citizens not to believe or share misleading content. He warned that strict action would be taken against those creating and spreading false news to gain popularity on social media.

2 killed in bike crash

Two persons lost their lives after their motorbike struck a roadside tree at Dhanora village in Indravelli mandal, Adilabad district, on Sunday afternoon. The deceased were identified as Naitham Jangubai, 62, of Salewada in Indravelli mandal, and Ada Vijay, 22, of Komaram Bheem Colony in Adilabad town. The incident occurred at a crossing while they were travelling from Adilabad towards Indravelli. Jangubai was a relative of Vijay.

House break-in worth `1-cr solved, man held with stolen booty: Kushaiguda police





Kushaiguda police claimed to have solved a major house burglary case within 24 hours of the incident with the arrest of an accused and the recovery of nearly `1 crore worth stolen goods.



The theft occurred at the residence of businessman J. Anand Gupta, 55, under the Kushaiguda police limits. Preliminary investigation revealed that unidentified persons had opened the lock of the main door without visible damage to it and decamped with around 40 tolas of gold ornaments, 3.7 kg silver articles and `2.45 lakh in cash from the house.



Based on a complaint, police teams examined the crime scene, collected technical evidence and analysed CCTV footage of the surrounding areas and traced and apprehended the accused. During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime, which led to the recovery of entire stolen valuables.



Police officials stated the prompt detection was possible due to coordinated efforts, surveillance analysis and quick field verification. The recovered gold, silver and cash were handed over to the family after the legal procedures.



Women cops injured after biker rams into them



Women police constables suffered minor injuries after being hit by an unidentified biker while waiting at a bus stop following Chief Minister’s bandobast duties, Panjagutta police said. The biker drove away after the incident.

Police said a complaint was lodged by Shivani, an Armed Reserve constable with the city police. She stated that after completing duty at KBR Park on Saturday, she and colleagues Manasa, Poojitha and Manisha reached MJ College. While they were waiting to cross the road, a two-wheeler (TG 36A 5015) sped from S&T Signal towards NFCL and rammed into them.

“We fell on the road. The rider fled after making some comments,” Shivani said in her complaint. She sustained a head injury, Manasa injured her right hand, while Poojitha and Manisha suffered injuries to their left hands.

Police revealed the bike was registered to Mohammed Abdul Muqsid, with at least eight traffic violation challans pending. The rider was not wearing a helmet and was driving on the wrong side at several locations.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the accused.



Automobiles warehouse near Shankarpally gutted



A major fire broke out at an automobiles warehouse near Shankarpally on the Chevella road at around 4.55 am on Sunday. No casualties were reported as staff were not present at the time. The blaze is suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit.

Chevella station fire officer (SFO) Ravinder Reddy said they received a distress call from the building’s owner Venkata Reddy, a municipal officer in Chevella, at around 5 am. Firefighters reached the spot within three minutes, and a fire engine from Shadnagar was later deployed due to the intensity of the flames. The fire was brought under control after more than four hours, at around 9.45 am.

“The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. The building is new and we are not suspecting the wiring was old. It’s a G+1 building and the ground floor was leased to Rishitha Automobiles,” SFO Ravinder said.

Officials said no special equipment was used to douse the flames. The warehouse was completely gutted, with property loss estimated at ₹4 crore, police said. Chevella inspector Bhoopal Sridhar confirmed that, based on a complaint from Rohith Rao, the automobiles firm owner, a case of fire accident has been registered. Further investigation is underway. The firm’s head office is located in Bowenpally.





Unidentified Man Found Dead in Abandoned House in Bahadurpally

Hyderabad: An unidentified man was found dead at an abandoned house near a dumping yard in Bahadurpally in Dundigal on Saturday evening. Police suspected that he died by suicide two days back, going by the state of decomposition of the body. A passerby discovered the body and informed the police, who reached the spot and shifted the it to Gandhi mortuary for postmortem examination.

E-Commerce worker assaulted by colleagues

A 21-year-old employee of an e-commerce company was allegedly assaulted by his colleagues after finishing work for the day, according to Shamshabad police.

The victim, Gundu Hari Prasad, stated in his complaint that while leaving the premises, he noticed a group of colleagues gathered in an office vehicle nearby. When he approached them, an argument broke out, during which four members of the group attacked him, leaving him with minor injuries.

Police registered a case of assault against the accused based on his complaint and have begun investigation.

3 women booked for extorting money

Three women who were stopping vehicles at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (Nims) bus stop and extorting money from drivers were apprehended and booked by the Panjagutta police late on Saturday night. The police stepped in after one of the drivers called up the Police Control Room.

The Panjagutta police said that the night duty staff received information that some women were standing on the road, soliciting and extorting money from vehicle riders. The women were shifted to the police station.

285 petitions filed in GHMC property tax drive

The GHMC’s Property Tax Parishkaram received 285 applications at circle offices on Sunday. The programme will continue on March 8, 15, 22, and 29, from 10 am to 1 pm at all GHMC circle offices.

Ccitizens submitted petitions seeking revision of tax assessments, corrections, recording of payments made through bill collectors and online transfers, settlement of arrears, resolution of court cases, inspector general of registration and stamps (IGRS) issues, and discrepancies in self-assessment.

Deputy commissioners, assistant municipal commissioners, valuation officers, and tax inspectors received and processed the applications. Most petitions related to variations in property tax amounts, discrepancies in recorded property area, and mutation requests. Officials assured that all applications would be addressed in accordance with prescribed rules.

GHMC commissioner R.V. Karnan urged citizens to avail the One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme for the financial year 2025–26, which runs until March 31. “Pay your taxes – support Hyderabad’s growth,” he said.

Fake accounts in Kodad under CSB lens

Days after the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) registered cases on mule accounts in city-based banks, officials uncovered a network of fraudulent accounts in Kodad. According to TGCSB, locals were persuaded to open savings accounts with the promise of a 20 per cent commission for depositing cyber fraud amounts. These accounts were then used as first- and second-layer receivers, with holders offering no legitimate financial justification for the transactions.

Officials said that an examination of National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) data revealed 116 savings and current accounts opened in the Bank of India’s Kodad branch, against which 778 crime links were identified. It is suspected that certain bank officials colluded with account holders in opening these accounts for use in cyber fraud.

Similarly, TGCSB found 89 savings accounts opened in the Central Bank of India’s Kodad branch, linked to 364 crime cases. In Indian Bank’s Kodad branch, 35 savings accounts and two current accounts were opened, with 140 crime links identified against them.

Investigations are ongoing into the role of bank officials in facilitating these fraudulent operations.

Senior citizen loses ₹3.71 lakh in credit card fraud

The Hyderabad cybercrime police reported that cyber criminals cheated a 69-year-old man of ₹3.71 lakh on the pretext of offering a bank credit card.

Police said the victim had clicked on a social media advertisement and was later contacted by an unfamiliar caller who offered to help him apply online. The fraudster also engaged with the victim over WhatsApp. During the exchange, the victim was asked to share soft copies of his Aadhaar and PAN cards along with his photograph.

Minutes after sending the documents, the victim noticed money being debited from his existing credit card. In his complaint, he stated that miscreants withdrew a total of ₹3.71 lakh from different locations. He also raised the issue with his credit card company but, receiving no response, approached the Hyderabad cybercrime police.