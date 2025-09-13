Drugs Maker Used School To Churn Out Alprazolam

Hyderabad: In a startling discovery, narcotics police found that a school in Old Bowenpally was being used to manufacture alprazolam, a drug prescribed for panic disorders but often abused recreationally. Even as students attended classes in one room, the accused, Malela Jaya Prakash Goud, ran the alprazolam operation in six other rooms in the building.

The Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) arrested Malela Jaya Prakash Goud, 39, who was running the operation inside Medha School. Police also seized drugs and cash worth lakhs. Along with him, driver Pentamol Uday Sai, 23, and courier Goute Murali Sai, 23, were arrested.

According to EAGLE sleuths, Goud, owner of Medha School, came into contact with one Guruvareddy through Shekar about a year ago. Guruvareddy provided him with the procedure and formula to manufacture alprazolam. Goud subsequently set up a manufacturing unit in the rear portion of the school and began distributing the drug to toddy depots in villages, including Boothpur in Mahbubnagar district.

On a tip-off, EAGLE teams raided the premises and found that while one room was used as a classroom, the remaining six were converted into an illegal drug unit. Police said Goud deliberately ran the school to divert suspicion, manufacturing alprazolam even during school hours while children attended classes. During the raid, sleuths seized 3.5 kg of alprazolam, 4.3 kg of semi-finished alprazolam, Rs 21 lakh in cash and large quantities of raw material.

Investigators revealed that Goud, a native of Mahbubnagar, had close links with toddy shop owners across Telangana and supplied alprazolam in both powder and liquid form to be mixed with toddy. Officials said they would also verify with the education department whether Medha School was officially recognised.