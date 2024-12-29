Drugs Control Administration Seizes Overpriced Medicines in Telangana

Hyderabad: Drugs Control Administration (DCA) raided the clinic of Majigi Manohar Lal, an unauthorised practitioner, on Saturday and seized stock of drugs worth `47,000 kept for sale from at Jajapur village in Narayanpet.

The DCA said it had registered cases against 137 quacks for the illegal stocking and sale of drugs this year.

Elsewhere, the DCA raided Siddhartha Pharmacy in Mahbubabad and found the sale of a medicine, ‘Thiohil Gel’, had higher than maximum retail price (MRP). The officials also found medicines being sold with false advertisements from various places in Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar, Ranga Reddy, Medchal, Hyderabad, and Vikarabad.