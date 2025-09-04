Drug Racket Using App for Gays Busted in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: One of the largest social networking applications for the LGBTQ community was found to be the base of a drug network busted by Chilkalguda police and the East Zone Task Force. Teams seized 100 grams of MDMA worth Rs 15 lakh.

Tracking the supply chain, police traced the source to a Nigerian national from Bengaluru, who was taken into custody and will be deported. Investigators said while several Bengaluru-based suppliers were reluctant to sell drugs to Hyderabad peddlers, the accused Nigerian agreed, as he too belonged to the LGBTQ community.

East zone DCP B. Bala Swamy, talking to the media, said, “The two accused are M. Ramakanth, 44, and Mudavath Prasad, 30. The investigation also identified seven consumers, all from the LGBTQ community, who had become acquainted through the app. Ramakanth, the prime accused, was divorced after four years of marriage. He began looking for partners through the app. The two accused had previously been charged under the NDPS Act in a case registered at Chilkalguda police station in 2024.”

The DCP said Ramakanth has not only sought partners but also supplied them with drugs, often combining drug use with sexual activities. Police said he exploited his partners, harassed them and at times forced drugs on them. He used symbols on their profiles to indicate drug use, such as an airplane, rocket or pigeon. Interested consumers would then contact the accused and procure drugs.

Among the seven identified consumers, five were divorced after their families discovered their sexual orientation. The seven consumers were served notices and sent for rehabilitation, police said.

Meanwhile, the prime accused, Ramakanth was also diagnosed with HIV. Police revealed that while indulging in sexual activities with his partners, he concealed his diagnosis and continued to meet new people. He also consumed MDMA to enhance his sexual performance and encouraged his partners to do the same.