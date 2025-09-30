Drug Racket Busted, 1,210 kg Ganja Seized in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In one of the biggest drug seizures in recent years, Abdullapurmet police under the Rachakonda commissionerate seized 1,210 kg of ganja worth Rs 6.25 crore that was being smuggled from Odisha to Rajasthan, after intercepting the lorry carrying the contraband at Kothaguda crossroads on NH-65 on Sunday.

The operation, jointly conducted by the special operations team (SOT) Maheshwaram Zone and Abdullapurmet police, dealt a major blow to a well-established drug supply network in Rajasthan, said Rachakonda police commissioner G. Sudheer Babu.

Sudheer Babu, said it was the first consignment that the accused, Vikram Vishnoi alias Vikas, 22, a driver from Jodhpur district of Rajasthan, was carrying. He was promised Rs 5 lakh for completing the delivery.

Investigations revealed that Vikram was working for Devilal alias Katu, Aayub Khan and Ramlal, all from Osian Tehsil in Jodhpur, key operators of a Rajasthan-based distribution syndicate that supplies ganja to several states. The consignment originated from the Malkangiri forest belt in Odisha, one of the main sourcing hubs for such networks.

The commissioner added that Vikram had concealed the ganja packets under cement bags and covered the truck with tarpaulin sheets. “After unloading iron in Maharashtra, he went to Khammam to procure cement bags, then proceeded to Malkangiri to load the ganja before returning via Hyderabad towards Rajasthan,” Sudheer Babu explained.