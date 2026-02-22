Drug Peddler, Buyers Held, 2.7 kg Opium Seized

Hyderabad: A drug peddler and two consumers were arrested and 2.7 kg of opium along with ₹50,000 in cash was seized from them by the Ameenpur police and Serilingampally special operations team, officials said on Saturday. Police identified the accused peddler as Vishnoi Heta Ram of Rajasthan. He was attempting to sell opium to customers. The consumers were arrested at the same time while trying to purchase the contraband.

7 arrested in cyber fraud cases; Rs 1.57 Cr duped

The Malkajgiri cybercrime police arrested seven people for defrauding four victims in separate cases between February 15 and 21. During the week, courts ordered refunds totalling ₹31.72 lakh, which were returned to victims.

In the first case, three men were arrested for duping a man of ₹32.36 lakh in a matrimonial fraud. The victim connected with a woman named Sonia on Facebook, who within a week claimed serious illness and sought money. She later introduced another fake profile, Shruthi, as a prospective bride. Associates Vinod, Manohar, Srikanth and Ramcharan then threatened the victim, falsely claiming Sonia had died and warning of arrest in a fabricated case. The accused Thorthi Shashi Kumar was arrested on February 19, Thorthi Vamshi on February 20, and Gampala Sravan on February 21.

In the second case, Mir Atiq Hussain Khan of Vijaynagar Colony was arrested on February 18 for procuring and supplying bank accounts to fraudsters who cheated a victim of ₹49.50 lakh in an investment scam. The victim was lured by a woman named Rachana, who promised high returns with easy withdrawal. Between August 5 and October 17, he invested the amount based on fake balance sheets and profit statements. When he sought withdrawal, the fraudsters demanded more money and later went silent.

In the third case, Kedari Krishn Kannaiah and Anakapally Srikanth of Nagole were arrested for their role in an online job-cum-investment fraud. On September 9, a woman was contacted on Telegram by someone posing as a finance company employee named Shobhika Suresh, who offered high daily earnings through simple online tasks. The victim registered on a trading link, received small initial profits, and went on to invest ₹37.52 lakh across 23 transactions. She got back only ₹10,127, suffering a net loss of ₹37.42 lakh.

In the fourth case, Maddugari Chandrakanth (44) of Ramakrishnapuram in Mancherial district was arrested on February 19 for running a fake matrimonial profile and cheating a woman of ₹37.75 lakh. He posed as a businessman using fake documents, built trust through messages and video calls, and between December 2025 and February 2026 persuaded her to transfer money to his and his wife’s accounts. He used a VPN to conceal his identity.

2 arrested in Begumpet burglary; valuables worth ₹40 lakh recovered

Two men were arrested for breaking into a house in Begumpet and decamping with cash and gold, police said on Saturday. Gold ornaments, mobile phones, and cash worth ₹40 lakh, including items stolen in the recent burglary, were recovered from them.

M. Anuradha, a Begumpet resident, filed a complaint on February 16 stating she had locked her house at around 12.45 pm on February 15 and left for a family function in Kavadiguda. The next morning, her domestic help and neighbours informed her that the main door lock was broken. She returned home at around 11.30 am to find the house ransacked and the almirah forced open. Ten pairs of gold earrings, four gold rings, six gold chains, other gold and silver ornaments, and ₹60,000 in cash had been taken. A case was registered under Sections 331(3) and 305 of the BNS.

On February 21, Begumpet police arrested Bisayi Pradeep of Begumpet and Edla Praveen Kumar of Shaikpet for the robbery. Both have prior records in property offences, police said.

Expired injection kills infant; doctor booked

A six-month-old baby boy died after being administered an expired injection at Bandlaguda Jagir in Rajendranagar police limits on Saturday. Police registered a case of negligence causing death against the doctor.

The couple, Aswini and Vishnuvardhan Reddy, residents of Sun City, brought their son to Crayons Hospital with mild fever. Paediatrician Dr Abhishek Mahankali reportedly administered an adrenaline bitartrate injection that had expired on January 19, 2026. Minutes later, the child developed complications, including discolouration and seizure-like symptoms, and died soon after.

The father alleged that the doctor did not examine the baby before giving the injection. Irate relatives attempted to stage a protest at the hospital, but police intervened and dispersed the crowd.

Rajendranagar inspector M. Muthu Yadav said a complaint was received and a case registered against the doctor. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and further action will be taken based on the PME report.