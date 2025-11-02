Drug PeddleHeld In Hyderabad; Narcotics Worth Rs 12 Lakh Seized

Hyderabad: Police on Sunday said they arrested a Bengaluru-based drug peddler here and seized narcotics worth around Rs 12 lakh, including MDMA and cocaine.

Acting on credible information, the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) conducted an operation and apprehended the 28-year-old accused within the limits of Masab Tank Police Station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Task Force) Y V S Sudheendra said in a release.

Police seized several drugs --11 grams of MDMA, 35 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of OG, and 7.7 grams of ecstasy pills, worth about Rs 12 lakh from his possession.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Explaining the modus operandi, police said the accused, a Bengaluru-based peddler, was initially a drug user who later turned into a supplier.

"He procured MDMA, cocaine, OG, and ecstasy pills from Nigerian suppliers through an instant messaging app by making online payments. The drugs were delivered to him by a Nigerian transporter residing in Bengaluru," police said.

After procuring the substances, the accused sold them to customers in Bengaluru and Hyderabad based on orders received online, the release added.