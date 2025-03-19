Drone use at Janwada: HC quashes FIR against Revanth

Hyderabad:The Telangana High Court quashed the FIR filed against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, when he was in the opposition, on charges of using a drone to photograph the farmhouse, ostensibly belonging to BRS working president and the then minister K.T. Rama Rao at Janwada in 2020.

Narsingi police registered the crime against Revanth Reddy and arrested and produced him before the magistrate, who ordered him to 14 days judicial custody. Seeking to quash the FIR, Reddy had approached the High Court at that time.



Justice K. Lakshman of the High Court heard the pending petition and quashed the FIR. The main grounds on which the FIR was quashed was that there was no notification by the Centre that the Miyakhangadda area, where the farmhouse is situated, falls under the prohibited area. Hence, does not attract the provisions of the Aircraft Act.



Further, the investigating officer added some more sections to the FIR during investigation. Moreover, most of the witness statements made against the petitioner are police personnel.