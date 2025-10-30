Drone Maps Numaish For Easy Access

Hyderabad: Visitors to the upcoming Numaish exhibition may soon find it easier to explore the sprawling fairgrounds, with a drone-based mapping project underway to create a digital pathway map for all stalls. Covering 22 acres, the initiative aims to improve accessibility, safety and transparency for both exhibitors and visitors.

“We are conducting a drone survey to map all stalls and create an easy-to-navigate layout,” said a member of the Numaish organising committee. “The collected image data will later be available on Google Maps, allowing visitors to locate specific stalls and reach them directly.”

Dr Gangadhar Rao, president of the Economic Committee, said the use of Geographical Information System (GIS) data would enhance both convenience and accountability. “GIS data will help locate stalls and display cost details. For instance, between Gate No. 1 and Gate No. 2, there are 47 stalls allotted to Kashmiri traders. By typing the stall number on a computer or app, users can identify its exact location,” he said.

He added that the system would be valuable during emergencies. “In case of a fire or medical emergency, the digital map will help direct fire engines or ambulances precisely to the spot,” he noted.

Drone expert R.S. Rayudu, who is leading the survey, said the operation was conducted at an altitude of 50 metres with a resolution of 1.4 centimetres per image. “We have created a single high-resolution image covering the entire exhibition area, capturing stalls, buildings, trees, electrical poles, drainage lines and nearby structures like temples,” he said.

Printed versions of the digital layout will be displayed at key entry points and strategic locations to help visitors locate stalls quickly. The survey data will be submitted to the All India Industrial Exhibition Society (Numaish) by November 1, which will determine the best use of it to improve visitor convenience and digital integration.