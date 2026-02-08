Driver Stabbed Resisting Phone Theft; Snatcher Caught by Public

Hyderabad: A driver sustained serious injuries after resisting a mobile phone snatching attempt at Rathifile crossroads late Friday night. Police said the victim, Jarpala Shankar of Vikarabad, was allegedly attacked by Md Sharif, a flower decoration worker. Locals caught the assailant and handed him over to police. Shankar was rushed to Gandhi Hospital and is out of danger. A case was registered under Section 309(5) of the BNS.





Extortion complaint by Kesava Rao's son

K. Venkateswara Rao, son of government adviser K. Kesava Rao, lodged a complaint against two persons for attempting to extort `3 crore from him. According to Banjara Hills statin house officer S. Suhasan, the complainant stated that the accused — Gadila Raghuveer Reddy of Kondapaka and Anvesh Reddy of Siddipet district — had been threatening him and demanding money to withdraw a civil case.

Police said the duo had filed a PIL in the High Court alleging that Venkateswara Rao’s land belonged to the state government and that he was causing loss to the exchequer. Using the PIL as leverage, they allegedly tried to extort money.

Based on the complaint, police registered an FIR for extortion and criminal intimidation against the two accused. The case is under investigation.





Threat to blow up Vande Bharat rattles Sec'bad

Railway authorities have received a letter claiming to be from “ISIS‑Jihadists,” threatening to blow up the Vande Bharat Express at Secunderabad if a ransom of ₹2 crore was not paid. The letter, dated February 2 and addressed to the Secunderabad division general manager, warned that failure to meet the demand would result in a blast killing at least 350 passengers.

Special teams were formed to probe the threat. Investigators examined footage from over 450 CCTV cameras and found the letter had been posted from a Rangareddy post box. Bomb detection squads and sniffer dogs were deployed across railway stations. A senior railway police officer said the letter appears to be a hoax, mischievously posted, but added: “We are probing all aspects and will soon get the culprits.”