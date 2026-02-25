Driver Involved in ATM Robbery in Gachibowli Held

Hyderabad:A driver with an ATM refiller was arrested for allegedly driving away with `56 lakh cash, meant for supply at an ATM in Gopanpally in Gachibowli, Narsingi ACP Ramana Goud said in a press meet on Tuesday. The incident occurred on February 12, and the accused, Badigere Ajith Kumar alias Shiva, 34, an AP native residing in Secunderabad, was arrested on Tuesday. Only about `35 lakh was recovered from the accused.

While other staff members were filling cash into the ATM, Ajith, who was alone in the vehicle, drove away with the cash. He allegedly misled his colleagues for about two hours, telling them that he was having tea at a nearby hotel with his friends. He later drove to Gaddar Chowrasta in Nallagandla, removed the trunk containing the cash, abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot in an autorickshaw, police said.



He stayed the night at a lodge in RTC crossroads, posing as a regular traveller. With the help of an axe, he opened the cash box, moved the money into his bag, and left for Anantapur. From there, he travelled across Ballari, Bengaluru, Pune, and other places, evading police teams. On Tuesday morning, while he was attempting to leave for another place, Cyberabad police apprehended him at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad, based on a tip-off.



Police recovered cash worth Rs 34.9 lakh from the accused’s possession. The accused confessed to having spent the rest of the money towards his personal expenses.



He was remanded to judicial custody. ACP Ramana Goud said that Sangam Security Agency, which hired the accused driver, would also be facing legal action for having been negligent in his appointment and failing to conduct proper checks, under the PSARA Act (Private Security Agencies Regulation Act, 2005).

