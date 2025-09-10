 Top
Driver in Saroornagar Gets 3 Years Imprisonment in POCSO Case

DC Correspondent
10 Sept 2025 1:38 PM IST

The court has also awarded a compensation of Rs.50,000 to the victim.

A fast-track special judge for trial and disposal of rape and POCSO Act cases has sentenced a 24-year-old person Nenavath Mahesh Babu to three years of imprisonment. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A fast-track special judge for trial and disposal of rape and POCSO Act cases has sentenced a 24-year-old person Nenavath Mahesh Babu to three years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs.5,000 in connection with a POCSO case.

The court has also awarded a compensation of Rs.50,000 to the victim. The Saroornagar police booked a case against the accused in 2022 and arrested him. Rachakonda Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu appreciated the investigating officer for ensuring punishment to the accused. Babu, a driver, was a resident of NTR Nagar in Saroornagar.


