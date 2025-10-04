Driver Impersonating Cop Held For Extortion In Jangaon

WARANGAL: Police arrested a car driver for impersonating a police officer and extorting money from people in Jangaon district on Saturday. A mobile phone and a stolen police identity card (ID) were seized from his possession.

Disclosing details to the media, inspector P. Satyanarayana Reddy said the accused, Sanke Kiran (25), a resident of Jangaon town, had previously worked as a private driver for the Jangaon police. He later stole the official police ID card belonging to his relative, constable Kumaraswamy, and used it to extort money from the public.

Kiran would stop drivers at night on the Pamberthi and Nellutla highways, show the stolen ID card, and falsely claim to be constable Kumaraswamy, demanding money for personal expenses.

He also tried to blackmail a local businessman, Md. Anwar, after learning that Anwar’s two sons were allegedly involved in a serious case. Using the stolen ID, Kiran threatened the family and demanded ₹2.5 lakh to prevent the filing of the case. When Anwar refused, Kiran allegedly had the case filed to pressure him.

Anwar later visited the police station and discovered that Kiran was not a police officer. He then lodged a complaint, following which police arrested Kiran, who confessed to the crimes during interrogation.