Driver held for growing ganja

Telangana
DC Correspondent
2 Oct 2024 6:28 PM GMT
Driver held for growing ganja
Malkajgiri police arrested a driver who was growing ganja plants. Police grew suspicious when he was found moving clandestinely near a railway track at the Sai Baba temple in Malkajgiri limits and nabbed him. (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri police arrested a driver who was growing ganja plants. Police grew suspicious when he was found moving clandestinely near a railway track at the Sai Baba temple in Malkajgiri limits and nabbed him.


The accused is 19-year-old B. Venkat Raju from Malkajgiri. He discontinued his studies and took up driving for a living. However, he has been a ganja consumer and planted a few seeds in an empty place behind his house and close to a railway track.

He was moving suspiciously when he went to check the plants' growth and was caught by the police. According to the police, he might have established contacts with a few consumers too. Malkajgiri police registered a case and the consumers are yet to be identified.


