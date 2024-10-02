Driver held for growing ganja

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri police arrested a driver who was growing ganja plants. Police grew suspicious when he was found moving clandestinely near a railway track at the Sai Baba temple in Malkajgiri limits and nabbed him.



The accused is 19-year-old B. Venkat Raju from Malkajgiri. He discontinued his studies and took up driving for a living. However, he has been a ganja consumer and planted a few seeds in an empty place behind his house and close to a railway track.



He was moving suspiciously when he went to check the plants' growth and was caught by the police. According to the police, he might have established contacts with a few consumers too. Malkajgiri police registered a case and the consumers are yet to be identified.







