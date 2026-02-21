Drive On to Resolve Basti Complaints

Hyderabad:The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has launched an early morning field programme titled ‘Jalamandali Basti Baata’ to directly identify and resolve drinking water and sewerage issues in city bastis and colonies. Managing director Ashok Reddy led inspections from 6 am in Serilingampally.

Reddy visited Shankarnagar, HUDA Colony, Deeptisrinagar and Miyapur, checking water quality in households during supply hours and interacting with residents about timings and adequacy. Consumers said the supply met their needs. At one house, he objected to drinking water being used to wash a courtyard and warned of penalties for wastage. He also suggested constructing soak pits to divert wastewater, offering technical support from the board.



He inspected sewer desilting works in HUDA Colony and Miyapur, directing officials to identify damaged or buried manholes and submit proposals for reconstruction.



Reddy said the programme follows Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s directions, with officials from managing director to manager touring areas four days a week before reporting to office.

