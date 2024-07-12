Drive against vehicles with black tinted glasses intensified

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police have intensified their drive against vehicles sporting black tinted glasses. In the latest special drive, around 1007 cases were registered under CMV Rule 100 and Section 177 and 179 (1) Motor Vehicles Act 1988. Motorists were imposed a penalty of up to Rs 1000.

ACP (traffic) P. Viswa Prasad said that these offences are observed to be contributors of not only accidents and traffic violations, but also criminal activities. As per the judgment of the Supreme Court and the Central Motor Vehicle Rule 100, vehicle manufacturers should provide 70 per cent visual transmission of light for the front windscreen and the rear window and not less than 50 per cent visual transmission of light for the side windows.

The black films are completely prohibited and a fine of Rs 1,000 is imposed for the violation. There is a lack of awareness among people against using black films on windows. The car decors and accessory shop owners are illegally fixing black films. People have been asked to report traffic violations to Hyderabad traffic police through Facebook, X or on traffic helpline number: 9010203626.