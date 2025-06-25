Drinking Water Supply From Nizamsagar Halted

NIZAMABAD: Water supply from the Nizamsagar project has been temporarily stopped, affecting the drinking water needs of Nizamabad and Bodhan municipal towns. To meet the water requirements of the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation and Bodhan town, irrigation officials had released water from the Nizamsagar project starting June 18. The released water reached Alisagar reservoir in Yedapally mandal and Bellal Cheruvu in Bodhan mandal.

At present, the water level in the Nizamsagar project stands at 1,392.40 feet, compared to its full reservoir level of 1,405.00 feet. Of the total gross storage capacity of 17.802 TMC ft, only 5.203 TMC ft of water is currently available. There have been no inflows from the upstream areas of the Manjeera River, which typically replenishes the reservoir. Irrigation, revenue, and police officials closely monitored the water release over the past week, taking all necessary precautions.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, assistant executive engineer of the Nizamsagar project, T. Saketh, said the water level is being regularly reviewed by higher authorities. “There are no inflows from neighbouring Maharashtra and Karnataka into the Manjeera River,” he said. “Following directives from senior officials, we halted the water supply from Nizamsagar on Tuesday night.”

Meanwhile, farmers under the Nizamsagar project area under irrigation are demanding the release of water to save their paddy crops. For the upcoming Vana Kalam (kharif) season, paddy has already been cultivated in parts of Kamareddy and Nizamabad districts. To protect their nurseries, farmers have appealed to elected representatives and government officials for immediate water release.

The farming community in Nizamsagar, Banswada, Birkur, Nasrullabad, Varni, Kotagiri, Rudrur, Bodhan, Salura, Nizamabad Rural, and other areas in both districts are now anxiously awaiting timely monsoon rains to sustain their crops.