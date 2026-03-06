No Water Supply in Hyderabad for 36 Hours

Hyderabad: Drinking water supply in parts of the city will face disruption for 36 hours from Saturday morning due to repair and replacement works in the Manjeera Phase-III system.

Officials of HMWSSB said the High Tension (HT) electrical panels at the pump house in Peddapur, which are more than 35 years old, will be removed and replaced with new panels.

Along with this, repair works will be carried out by replacing air valves on the 1600 mm diameter pumping main pipeline between Peddapur and Singapur, and air vents on the 2000 mm diameter gravity main pipeline between Singapur and Peddapur. The works will be taken up from 8 am on March 7 (Saturday) and continue until 8 pm on March 8 (Sunday).

During this period, water supply will either be at low pressure or completely disrupted in several areas. Supply to the Shaikpet reservoir will be fully stopped, while Bhojagutta will receive water at low pressure. Water supply will also be halted in Manikonda, Kokapet, Narsingi and Manchirevula areas. In addition, water supply under Transmission I and II will be completely stopped.



