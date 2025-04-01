Drinking Water Crisis Hits People in Adilabad Town

Adilabad: With the Landasangi Vagu (rivulet), the main water source of Adilabad town, on the verge of drying up, the civic body is looking for alternative sources to supply drinking water to people during this summer.

People in interior areas are appealing to district officials to supply drinking water in tanks as supply under the Mission Bhagiratha has been irregular.

Adilabad MLA Payal Shakar said people of the Adilabad Assembly constituency are experiencing drinking water scarcity and the situation will worsen in the coming month. He said he never saw water scarcity in the first week of March in last 20 years.

He said he took up the issue with Danakishore, principal secretary, seeking steps to resolve the water scarcity in the Adilabad Assembly constituency.

Payal Shankar appealed to people to use water carefully.

It is said that efforts are being made to bring water to the Adilabad district from SRSP to meet the water needs of people since nearly all water bodies and even borewells have dried up by March.

Recently, Payal Shankar and a municipal official visited the Landasangi Vagu and assessed the present flow of water in the rivulet.

Villagers of Shanthapur hamlet of Heerapur ( J) in Utnoor mandal regretted that they were getting muddy water from the lone borewell and can’t use that water for drinking purposes.

Bheemrao, a villager, said the groundwater table has depleted drastically and he requested the officials o dig up another borewell in the village.