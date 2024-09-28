 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

DRI Seizes Smuggled Foreign Gold worth Rs. 3.71 Cr

Telangana
M Srinivas
28 Sep 2024 1:15 PM GMT
Gold Smuggling ( Representational Image)
x
The officers of Hyderabad Zonal Unit of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted three persons at Raikal Toll Plaza while travelling in a red car from Coimbatore to Hyderabad with smuggled gold (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Acting on specific intelligence regarding movement of smuggled foreign origin gold from Coimbatore, the officers of Hyderabad Zonal Unit of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted three persons at Raikal Toll Plaza while travelling in a red car from Coimbatore to Hyderabad.

Investigation revealed that they were carrying foreign origin smuggled gold by concealing it in a specially made cavity below the handbrake. The DRI team opened the secret cavity by pulling a latch beneath the steering wheel and found four packets wrapped in brown tape and paper.

In all, 18 24Kt gold bars and cut pieces of 99.9 per cent purity, weighing 4778.00 grams, valued at Rs.3.71 crore were recovered. The recovered gold along with the vehicle were seized and the three persons travelling in the car were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act-1962 and remanded to judicial custody.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Hyderabad Zonal Unit Revenue Intelligence DRI Raikal Toll Plaza Gold smuggling Customs Act 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
M Srinivas
About the AuthorM Srinivas

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick