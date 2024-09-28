DRI Seizes Smuggled Foreign Gold worth Rs. 3.71 Cr

Hyderabad: Acting on specific intelligence regarding movement of smuggled foreign origin gold from Coimbatore, the officers of Hyderabad Zonal Unit of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted three persons at Raikal Toll Plaza while travelling in a red car from Coimbatore to Hyderabad.



Investigation revealed that they were carrying foreign origin smuggled gold by concealing it in a specially made cavity below the handbrake. The DRI team opened the secret cavity by pulling a latch beneath the steering wheel and found four packets wrapped in brown tape and paper.

In all, 18 24Kt gold bars and cut pieces of 99.9 per cent purity, weighing 4778.00 grams, valued at Rs.3.71 crore were recovered. The recovered gold along with the vehicle were seized and the three persons travelling in the car were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act-1962 and remanded to judicial custody.