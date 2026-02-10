DRI Seizes 7 Tiger Nails, 3 Canine Teeth in Nampally; 2 Traffickers Held

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad zonal unit of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted two traffickers in Nampally and seized seven nails and three canine teeth, appearing to be parts of Tiger (Panthera tigris)

During questioning, one of the suspects produced a transparent zip-lock pouch from his backpack, which on examination was found to contain seven nails and three (03) canine teeth of Panthera tigris, which is a protected species, listed in Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act- 1972, as amended, and possession or trade of its parts is a punishable offence under the said Act.

The two traffickers along with the recovered articles, the packing material, the backpack, and the mobile phones used by them were handed over to the State Forest officials, Telangana for further investigation under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act- 1972