DRI Seizes 6.5 Kg of Pangolin Scales in Telangana; Four Arrested

Hyderabad: Scales of Indian pangolin have been seized and four persons arrested in Hanamkonda district of Telangana, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said on Sunday.

Acting on specific intelligence that a few persons were involved in trading of illegally possessed pangolin scales, the officers of DRI, Hyderabad Zonal Unit mounted surveillance and in a day long operation on October 4 detained four persons, a DRI release said.

A total of 6.53 Kg of Indian pangolin scales were recovered from the possession of the four persons. These scales are estimated to have been obtained from approximately five pangolins, it said.

Pangolins are poached mainly for international underworld markets centred around China and southeast Asia for their scales, which are used as an ingredient in traditional medicines there. Indian pangolin (Scientific Name: Manis crassicaudata) is listed in Schedule-I of Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 which strictly prohibits the trade of such animals and their articles. Their international trade is prohibited under Appendix I of CITES, the release said.

After the seizure procedures, the four persons along with the seized wild life articles were handed over to the Forest Range Officer, Hanamkonda for further investigation, the release added.