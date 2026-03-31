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DRI Seizes 25 Kgs Ganja worth Rs.25 Cr at RGIA, 2 Held

Telangana
31 March 2026 11:40 AM IST

The DRI intercepted them while they were bringing the contraband from Bangkok

DRI Seizes 25 Kgs Ganja worth Rs.25 Cr at RGIA, 2 Held
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The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 25 kgs of hydroponic ganja worth Rs.25 crore at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 25 kgs of hydroponic ganja worth Rs.25 crore at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad.

They detained two persons in connection with the case. They intercepted them when they were bringing the contraband from Bangkok. The DRI booked a case under relevant provisions of NDPS Act and detained them. More details are awaited.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
hyderabad news Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) RGIA airport ganja smuggling 
India Southern States Telangana 
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