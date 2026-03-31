DRI Seizes 25 Kgs Ganja worth Rs.25 Cr at RGIA, 2 Held

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 25 kgs of hydroponic ganja worth Rs.25 crore at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad.

They detained two persons in connection with the case. They intercepted them when they were bringing the contraband from Bangkok. The DRI booked a case under relevant provisions of NDPS Act and detained them. More details are awaited.



