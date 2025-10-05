DRI Officials Get Airport Entry Passes

Hyderabad: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials have finally received aerodrome entry passes (AEPs), allowing them to enter airport premises in their anti-smuggling operations at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA).

Since 2015, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has imposed restrictions on issuing the passes to several categories, including on DRI officials. This made it difficult for agency personnel to enter the premises to check and detain smugglers carrying gold, narcotics, and other contraband.

DRI sources said that officials earlier had a tough time obtaining entry passes which were limited to less than five. Even when they had specific tip-offs, they were often unable to enter the airport.

In one example, DRI officials said, they faced delays in securing AEPs, as they were required to submit applications with minute prior to each operation or for renewal. In some cases, DRI officials also faced difficulties from CISF personnel while obtaining the AEPs.

DRI officials meanwhile have continued conducting raids at RGIA, detaining passengers arriving from abroad, particularly from Bangkok, Dubai, Singapore, and Malaysia. In fact, some smugglers have started using land routes from Myanmar after the DRI tightened surveillance at airports.

Sources said the agency has specific data on gangs based abroad who influence passengers by offering hefty commissions. On average, DRI officers seize between 20 and 30 kg of smuggled gold every month. The officials have also obtained intelligence suggesting that some smugglers have links with airport staff to ensure the quick and safe exit of smuggled gold from airports.