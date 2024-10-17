DRF Team Rescues Man From Nala

Hyderabad:A 45-year-old man, Banoth Swamy, was rescued by the Hyderabad Disaster Response Force (DRF) on Wednesday morning after he fell into the Leelanagar nala in Ameerpet. The DRF was alerted by local residents, who also reported the incident to the police in the early hours.

Khairatabad zonal station fire officer Mohana Rao led the rescue operation. Swamy, who was shivering from the cold, was provided dry clothes and served tea and breakfast to help him recover from the shock. He was examined at a nearby hospital before being admitted to an old-age home for further care. He was also handed over to the SR Nagar police.

