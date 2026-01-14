Dreams Turning Into Reality With Kris City Back In Nellore District

Nellore: With Andhra Pradesh redrawing boundaries of its districts once again, the Kris City project is back in SPSR Nellore district from Tirupati district, bringing under spotlight one of AP’s most ambitious industrial dreams.

SPSR Nellore district collector Himanshu Shukla inspected the vast stretch of land earmarked for the Kris City a couple of days ago, signalling a renewed momentum towards making the mega project a reality.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, the collector underlined that work on the first phase of Kris City is progressing steadily over 2,500 acres, with an estimated investment of Rs 1,100 crore. Large plots ranging from 100 acres to 200 acres are being developed to attract port-based industries, including logistics’ hubs and warehouses that will be linked to the nearby Krishnapatnam Port.

“We are confident of completing the major infrastructure works of Phase I before the end of 2026,” Shukla said. He acknowledged minor land acquisition issues in Phase II, expressing optimism that these would be resolved through negotiations with landowners.

In all, Kris City is to be spread over 7,500 acres. Formally known as the Krishnapatnam Industrial Node, Kris City is a crucial component of the Chennai–Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC), a 560-km economic artery stretching across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Krishnapatnam Port is a strategic part of CBIC that speeds up movement of goods between East Asia and South Indian ports, directly impacting nearly 47.5 million people and enhancing India’s competitiveness with other Asian economies.

Within this corridor, Kris City, just 10 km from Krishnapatnam Port, one of India’s fastest-growing ports, enjoys seamless connectivity to National Highway 16, major state highways, rail networks and airports. Krishnapatnam Railway Station is only 15 km away, while Tirupati International Airport lies within 90 km. Chennai Airport is about 170 km from the site.

The project is being developed by Krishnapatnam Industrial City Development Limited under a special purpose vehicle (SPV) formed by the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) and the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC), with equal equity participation from the centre and the state.





Kris City projected to support 4.67 lakh workers, 2.91 lakh residents

Nellore: Beyond factories and warehouses, the vision for Kris City is that of a self-sustaining urban ecosystem. Over a 20-year horizon, the city is expected to support nearly 4.67 lakh workers and 2.91 lakh residents, backed by a projected investment of Rs 37,500 crore.

Housing for all income groups, educational institutions, skill development centres, research hubs, tourism, and recreation zones form a core part of the blueprint.

So far, Rs 531.36 crore have been released, with works underway on main and internal roads, bridges, water supply systems, sewage treatment plants, power substations, and other facilities. Construction of one of the two major bridges is progressing rapidly.

Each development phase is designed to be self-sufficient, blending industrial zones with residential areas, social infrastructure, open spaces and utilities. Emphasis is being placed on high-quality infrastructure—roads, power, water and transport—to meet the needs of industries and residents alike.

What makes the Kris City project unique is the contrast it offers. Even as it emerges as a modern industrial powerhouse, the area retains its natural beauty, pristine beaches and rich cultural heritage. Historic temples and monuments continue to draw visitors, offering a cultural depth rarely seen alongside large industrial projects.

With administrative clarity restored, infrastructure work gaining pace, and investor interest growing, Kris City appears poised to redefine the economic landscape of SPSR Nellore district.

Collector Himanshu Shukla’s visit underscores that the city is no longer just a plan on paper—it is steadily taking shape as Andhra Pradesh’s next big industrial and urban success story.